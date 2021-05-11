Loading the player...

Exclusive: Olivia Palermo expands her international fashion legacy with a newly launched beauty project

Similar to New York City and its ever-evolving culture, one can think of Palermo as a direct reflection of the city in which she represents worldwide.

The international fashion trendsetter, Olivia Palermo, is considered to be one of the most stylish women in the world. More than a decade has passed since Patrick McMullan photographed her at various events in New York City while she was interning for Quest magazine. Since then, Palermo’s career has skyrocketed, resulting in hundreds of covers and editorials for the most important fashion publications in the world.

Throughout her career, Palermo has been able to diversify her role in the fashion industry as a savvy businesswoman and entrepreneur with a legacy in motion. She has partnered and collaborated with influential firms including: Carrera y Carrera, Stuart Weitzman, Max & Co,Bobbi Brown, Hogan,Mango and Tommy Hilfiger. She recently launched her own clothing line. So, the natural next step for Palermo is her new beauty line that has a simple but powerful concept - Pret-A-Beauté: beauty as a fashion wardrobe.


“I approach beauty like I do fashion, as a reflection of my mood and what makes me feel like the best version of myself that day.” [Palermo]

This is an important chapter for Palermo, whose global community continues to look to her for advice and inspiration. Similar to New York City and its ever-evolving culture, the native New-Yorker expands her work by welcoming the addition of make-up, something that is very important to her followers. One can think of Palermo as a direct reflection of the city in which she represents worldwide.

Home to global leaders, royalty, movie stars, and music legends, The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria hosted Olivia Palermo and HOLA! USA for this very special digital cover. The story of the Waldorf Astoria is, in many ways, a story of New York City—a story of ambition, innovation, and achievement. Palermo represents that and more.

“Like fashion, beauty is bespoke and unique to every individual. It’s about finding what works best for you and incorporating those learnings to tell your own story.” [Palermo]

Enjoy this exclusive digital cover with Olivia Palermo!

What was the sign that made you convinced that this was the next step for the Olivia Palermo Brand?
You inspire women and men around the world. What do you want to share with your beauty products?
I love it. Women and men like to take care of their skin. Let’s talk about make-up. What are the must-haves for our daily basis? What do you recommend for women during morning meetings and events during the mornings to look very natural?
You have developed the brand, The Olivia Palermo Group, with your brother Grant. How has it been working with your brother?
How is working with family in business?
Do you draw from your husband’s expertise in knowledge and fashion in your projects?
How has your experience been living in lockdown?
You have been together for 13 years and married for 7. What can you tell us about the secret to a successful marriage?
What’s next for the Olivia Palermo Brand?
When talking to Olivia Palermo, we (women) have to ask, what is the secret to looking great?

Digital Cover Credits:

Location:The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria, New York
Photography: César Balcázar
Makeup: Andrea Tiller
Hair stylist: Kenna Kennor
Fashion stylist: Marco Corral
Fashion stylist assistant: Victoria Romandia
Fashion stylist assistant: Jye Leong
Jewels: Piaget
BTS: José Rodríguez Pacheco

