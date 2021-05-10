Jennifer Lopez spotted on a weeklong vacation with ex Ben Affleck

It looks like things are going well between former flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who reunited earlier this month following the former’s breakup from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Seventeen years after calling off their engagement, the former couple is reportedly going on vacation together.

According to reports from E! News, after the stars appeared separately at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 2, they jetted off together to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, where they stayed together for about a week.

“They were alone,” a source told the publication. “Just the two of them.”

This news comes just about a month after J.Lo and A-Rod confirmed their break-up after four years together. A few days later, they reunited briefly in Los Angeles, with a source telling E! News that he wanted to “work things out” with her. But unfortunately for Rodriguez, it wasn’t long after that Affleck was then spotted at her home in Southern California.

Once those pictures went public, sources claimed the former couple were “just friends,” having seen one another throughout the years following their break up almost two decades ago. But now, it seems like there might be more going on here.

“They have been in touch here and there throughout the years,” a source close to Lopez told E! News, noting the duo reunited after she returned from filming in the Dominican Republic. “Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.”