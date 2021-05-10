CNCO announce member Joel Pimentel’s departure

Fans were shocked to learn that Joel Pimentel is leaving CNCO, following an announcement from the popular Latin boy band on Sunday. Within their statement, the group revealed Pimentel will play a final livestream concert with the band on Friday.

“We’re sad to tell you that after five and a half unforgettable and life changing years together, Friday, May 14th will be Joel’s last day as a member of CNCO,” the band said in their statement, going on to reveal that “Joel is leaving and will be pursuing new opportunities.”

That statement--which came from remaining members Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Zabdiel De Jesús--emphasized the unity around the band, which was formed in 2015 on the Univision music competition series La Banda.

“We are and will always be brothers,” the statement said. “We support him in his next chapter, and will always, most importantly, remain a family.”

The band also made sure to address the impact this announcement will have on fans, saying in the statement:

“We know this news is saddening and is going to be as hard for all of you as it is for us, but we appreciate you sticking with us. While it will be different, we are so excited to continue into this new era of CNCO, and can’t wait for all of you to see what we have in store for you!”

Pimentel proved just how close he still is with the rest of the band, responding to an Instagram post of the statement with a comment saying, “Love you guys.”

Beyond CNCO’s announcement, Pimentel also made a statement of his own following the news, going deeper into his own reasons for the departure.