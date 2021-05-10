Vanessa Hudgens explains why she was about to give up on love

Love is in the air for Vanessa Hudgens! Now that the actress has found a new romance with baseball star Cole Tucker, admitting she didn’t expect to start a relationship during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Hollywood star made things official during Valentine’s Day, posting a sweet photo with Cole, and has since updated her fans and followers with their adventures together, sharing a recent photo captioned “Sun Girl and Sun Boy.”
Now Vanessa is confessing some details about her relationship, explaining that she met Cole just when she was about to “give up” on love and had no hopes of starting a relationship, amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The 32-year-old actress shared some of her thoughts during her latest interview onThe Drew Barrymore Show, describing how it was very “weird” and she still “cannot get over the fact that it happened,” in reference to meeting Cole.
Vanessa said she decided to go on a dating app and nothing happened at first, but she soon found herself intrigued by Cole when she entered a weekly meditation group on Zoom, with Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama and other celebrities.
She then decided to send him a private message and it all worked out in the end! The actress also said that “there‘s no shame in making the first move,” adding “Go after what you want, let him know!“