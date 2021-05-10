Vanessa Hudgens explains why she was about to give up on love

Love is in the air for Vanessa Hudgens! Now that the actress has found a new romance with baseball star Cole Tucker, admitting she didn’t expect to start a relationship during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood star made things official during Valentine’s Day, posting a sweet photo with Cole, and has since updated her fans and followers with their adventures together, sharing a recent photo captioned “Sun Girl and Sun Boy.”

Now Vanessa is confessing some details about her relationship, explaining that she met Cole just when she was about to “give up” on love and had no hopes of starting a relationship, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The 32-year-old actress shared some of her thoughts during her latest interview onThe Drew Barrymore Show, describing how it was very “weird” and she still “cannot get over the fact that it happened,” in reference to meeting Cole.