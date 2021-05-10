Ryan Reynolds shares hilarious Mother’s Day tribute to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds shared a hilarious Mother’s Day message to his wife Blake Lively, very on brand with the actor’s popular sense of humor.

The 44-year-old star of Deadpool took to instagram to celebrate the special day, posting a sweet photo of the celebrity couple.

Ryan started the note by showing his appreciation, stating, “It can‘t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares.”

He also went on to admit that he is very “grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives,” adding that he sees her in the eyes of their three children.

“Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism,“ Ryan shared.

Things got a little out of the ordinary when he started sharing some details about their first encounter, as he confessed, “Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this.“

The Hollywood star continued, “Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love.”

Although Ryan is known for his sense of humor, it’s not a secret that the couple met in a very unusual way, filming Green Lantern while Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson and Blake was dating Penn Badgley.