Angelina Jolie ran errands with her daughter Vivianne over the weekend

Over the weekend, Angelina Jolie was seen out with her daughter Vivianne running errands before Mother’s Day. On Saturday, the actress was seen out in Los Angeles with her 12-year-old daughter and the duo looked adorable together.

©GrosbyGroup



Angelina Jolie did some pre-Mother’s Day shopping with her daughter.

The 45-year-old was wearing a long-sleeved black maxi dress paired with nude sandals and a black face mask. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, clear dark rimmed glasses, a long strap purse on her shoulder, and her dark hair was styled straight down. The mom of five carried a brown paper bag in her hand.

Her teen daughter adorably wore black high-waisted shorts paired with a white floral printed t-shirt tucked in, and matching white sneakers. The 12-year-old wore a white mask and had her hair pulled into a low bun. The famous daughter was seen shopping in stores such as Petco with her mom.

©GrosbyGroup



Angelina Jolie ran errands with her daughter on Saturday.

Aside from running errands with her kids, Jolie has been making her rounds promoting her new thriller film, ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead,’ which is out on Friday in theaters and on HBO Max May 14. She spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her personal life and how she has felt broken before.

“We all have times in our lives where we feel broken, and I was in a period like that,” the actress said in the interview. ”I‘ve had my share of things that made me feel... you know, hard to speak too much about it, but just overwhelming or broken. So to have an opportunity, I feel very lucky. I wish all women could have this at times in their lives.”