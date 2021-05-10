Tom Brady wished his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan a happy Mother’s Day

Yesterday was Mother’s Day which meant that celebrities took to Instagram to post a sweet sentiment about the beloved women in their lives. Tom Brady was one of the celebs who posted for the holiday but not just for his wife Gisele Bündchen.

The NFL icon wrote a few touching words for his wife of 12 years and he also made sure not to leave out his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, who he has a son with. Brady posted a photo of him, the supermodel, and their two kids 11-year-old Benjamin and eight-year-old Vivian, and their pitbull mix Lua, on the beach together with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day @gisele. You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day! ❤️❤️”

In addition to the in-feed post, Brady also posted a beautiful photo of his wife and kids on his story writing, “My numero uno @gisele.”

Then, the 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to his stories to also wish his ex-girlfriend and actress Bridget Moynahan a happy Mother’s Day.

©Tom Brady



Tom Brady wishing his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan a happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother‘s Day @bridgetmoynahan,” Brady wrote alongside a photo of him, the ‘Blue Bloods’ actress, their 13-year-old son John ’Jack’ Edward, and Bündchen.

Bündchen even gave her husband’s ex a shoutout by posting a photo of the actress and their mutual friend on Sunday, writing “Happy Mother’s Day to these super moms!”