Gigi Hadid shares rare photos of baby Khai on first Mother’s Day in emotional post

Gigi Hadid celebrated her first official Mother’s Day as a mom! The 26-year-old model and her love Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai back in September, and have been relishing in parenthood ever since. Gigi took to Instagram on Sunday, May 9 to mark her milestone day with a carousel of rare photos. As she displayed her unbreakable bond with their baby girl, the star opened up about the joys of motherhood in an emotional caption.

“The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!” Gigi began in her caption. “I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai!!” She then elaborated about the baby’s sunny disposition, adding: “An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you 🧡 thank you 💛 thank you 💕.”

The fashionista opted for three photos of her with Kaia showing their outdoor adventures and quiet moments. The first pic seems to have been taken not so long after the baby’s birth in the fall. While it’s blurry, in order to maintain their strict no-face privacy rule for the baby, it’s clear Khai dons a pumpkin ensemble.

The second snap is also from an outdoor excursion, with Gigi in full mommy mode pushing her daughter’s stroller. The final picture is the most intimate, capturing Gigi and Khai sleeping together in bed. She has her arm cradled around the tiny tot who slumbers sweetly beside her in a onesie.

Heaps of celebrity friends and fans alike poured well wishes into Gigi’s comments section. “Little bunnnyyyyy girl!!!!!” Dua Lipa exclaimed, revealing an adorable nickname for the bundle of joy. “Omg how sweet happy Mother’s Day beautiful. I love you!!!” chimed Olivia Culpo.