JLo sings onstage with mom Lupe and more star Mother’s Day celebrations

Happy Mother’s Day to all the fierce mamás out there! After a year of isolation, stars like Jennifer Lopez and Catherine Zeta-Jones are more grateful for their moms than ever. From extravagant onstage homages to intimate celebrations at home, we’ve compiled all the sweetest celebrity Mother’s Day festivities for you and your number one to gaze at.
How your favorite stars spent Mother’s Day 2021:
Jennifer Lopez and mom Guadalupe Rodríguez
During her VAX Live performance, JLo opened up about how tough it was not being able to see her mom during the pandemic. “When I was thinking about what song to sing tonight, I remembered the song she used to sing to me when I was baby,” she added. The star then brought her mom Lupe out to sing Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ 3 generations
CZJ showed how strong the bond is between three generations of their family with this sweet clip of her, her daughter Carys and her mom Patricia.
Sofia Carson and mom Laura
The Feel the Beat star opened up about her “entire world” in a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute.
Why John Legend give Chrissy Teigen the same gift every Mother’s Day
Queen Letizia celebrates Mother’s Day in Spain with Spanish Princesses and King Felipe
Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner
The ultimate mom-ager received lots of love on social media from her famous kids.
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn
The iconic mother-daughter duo celebrated with an at-home spa day sponsored by La Mer.
Chris Hemsworth honors wife Elsa Pataky
Chris summed up his wife Elsa’s top mothering skills in one photo! The Thor star wished all the “husband-putting-up-with-ing” woman out there a happy day.
Amy Schumer was a modish mama
The comedian joked that her and her son Gene made the holiday “fashion.”
Stay tuned for more updates from around the world throughout the day!