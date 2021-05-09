JLo sings onstage with mom Lupe and more star Mother’s Day celebrations

Happy Mother’s Day to all the fierce mamás out there! After a year of isolation, stars like Jennifer Lopez and Catherine Zeta-Jones are more grateful for their moms than ever. From extravagant onstage homages to intimate celebrations at home, we’ve compiled all the sweetest celebrity Mother’s Day festivities for you and your number one to gaze at.

How your favorite stars spent Mother’s Day 2021 :

Jennifer Lopez and mom Guadalupe Rodríguez

During her VAX Live performance, JLo opened up about how tough it was not being able to see her mom during the pandemic. “When I was thinking about what song to sing tonight, I remembered the song she used to sing to me when I was baby,” she added. The star then brought her mom Lupe out to sing Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ 3 generations

CZJ showed how strong the bond is between three generations of their family with this sweet clip of her, her daughter Carys and her mom Patricia.

Sofia Carson and mom Laura