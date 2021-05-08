Jennifer Aniston celebrates major milestone by giving back

The one where Jennifer Aniston gets fully vaccinated! The iconic Friends star basked in the glory of getting her COVID-19 vaccination done on Friday, May 7. Alongside a blissful and beautiful photograph, she wrote: “Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good 🎶💪🏼.” In her typically kind fashion, Jen also used the moment as an opportunity to promote a larger cause and assist those in need.

“We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now,” she continued in her caption. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere... and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family.”

Jen capped things off with: “See more in my bio for ways to help those who need it during this crisis.” The link in her bio led to an Americares Foundation page on the COVID-19 crisis in India. “A severe second wave of coronavirus infections has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day,” the page reads. The severity of the situation is hit home as they name stats like “more than 3,500 deaths a day” and a high average of “350,000” infections on the peak days.

Celebrity friends and fans alike praised Jen and her philanthropy. “THE BEST FEELING!!!!!” Kerry Washington commented. More stars like Rachel Zoe, Maria Shriver, Michelle Pfeiffer and Lily Collins left lots emojis. Ever since Jen joined Instagram, she’s been raising awareness for causes close to her heart. Now, that’s a reason to celebrate!