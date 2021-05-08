Kelly Ripa gets tattoo in honor of Mark Consuelos: See the photo!

Kelly Ripa is inked in the name of love! The ABC host proved her and Mark Consuelos’ commitment to be more permanent than ever with a tattoo homage. Following the pair’s 25th wedding anniversary celebration, Ripa got their wedding date tattooed on her arm. “5.1.96” was inked in tiny black font on her inner elbow. She enlisted well-known beauty artist Asami I for the gig, sharing the final product to her Instagram story.

“Clean mani and fine lines,” she wrote alongside the snap, which also showcased her stunning new nails. It seems Asami is a one stop body art shop. This isn’t the first time the LIVE! star has gotten inked up in honor of her relationship.

©@kellyripa



Kelly Ripa got a tattoo in honor of her and Mark Conuselos’ wedding anniversary

In 2010, Kelly got Mark’s last name “Consuelos” tattooed on the inside of her wrist. Perhaps she gets the inkling every decade? She’s also gotten inked on less than serious occasions. Around the time Kelly and Mark first met, the actress got a tattoo in LA that she refers to as a symbol of “youthful stupidity.”

She was 19 and gearing up for her first episode of All My Children. “I had two hours to kill and the limo driver said, ‘Why don’t you get a tattoo?’ I did it,” she admitted to the Daily Mail. “The flower? I told the guy to do whatever he had. That was it.” While it’s unknown exactly how many tatts Kelly has, she’s also revealed that she got another one on her lower back during her and Mark’s wedding night in Vegas.