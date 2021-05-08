Mother’s Day exclusive: Ximena Duque introduces her newborn girl Skye

The laughter is heard again in Ximena Duque’s home with the arrival of their second daughter Skye. The baby is a true miracle! She was born on February 6th surrounded by one of the most complex times for modern society. This birth, marked by the pandemic, was an extraordinary moment for the Duque-Adkins family.

Ximena faced many challenges while waiting for her little girl. It was truly a nightmare that endangered the lives of both, mother and daughter in the final stretch of pregnancy. However, the shock was overcome with the unconditional support of her husbands Jay Adkins and Ximena’s family. This united them even more.

Fortunately, those days are behind her and without forgetting the lessons learned, Ximena chatted exclusively with HOLA! USA about her new days as a mom. She also discussed how her three-year-old daughter Luna welcomed the baby home and the new experiences with Cristán, her teenage son, who has decided to take his own path to success in an inspiring way.

What was it like to live the final stage of your pregnancy in times of a pandemic? Unfortunately, COVID-19 came home when I was 37 weeks pregnant. I gave it to my mom, my husband, and my daughter Luna. Anyway ... then I followed. I never imagined that I would end up in the hospital either. According to me: ‘Well, I’m pregnant, I have a super strong immune system, I’m young, I take care of myself, I play sports ...’ Pum! It knocked me down and they took me to the hospital. It was very complicated and I think it was not so much the virus, but the situation, which includes having that type of virus in that family situation.

What was the most worrying moment during your hospitalization? I arrived at the hospital with pneumonia. Like any mom, we have to overcome what we have to overcome, and if you get sick, then you recover. But, being pregnant, it was the concern of: “Will my daughter be okay? Is she breathing? Is it affecting her?” Then the amniotic fluid started to go down which was another concern. I was alone, between four walls and without my husband, without my mother. I was thinking: am I going to end up in a C-section? What is going to happen? No one can come. All those things go through your mind. It was a real nightmare that I do not wish on anyone.

We saw your husband, Jay Adkins, was very emotionally affected. How is he doing nowadays? Those days made me appreciate my husband a lot. I fell in love even more. If I was already re-in love, now I am much more, because as one promises oneself at the altar: “Through thick and thin, in health and disease.” As a father, I was incredibly surprised by how he handled the situation with Luna. It was mom and dad for three weeks. He was very anguished. In fact, he says that he was very traumatized seeing me in such a condition, that even at a certain point I knew it was very hard for him. The experience made us stronger as a couple, as individuals, as a married couple and as a family.