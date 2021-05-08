First pics of Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogan in ‘Pam & Tommy’

﻿Channeling their best 90’s nostalgia, Hulu shared first images of Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the one and only Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The upcoming eight-episode series will tell the backstory between the Baywatch and Mötley Crüe drummer’s infamous adult film. What they filmed in private on their honeymoon, didn’t stay there for long because it was leaked to the public. Soon after, the whole world was wondering “Who’s driving the boat.” The comedic series will cover the theft and release of the infamous tape.﻿ Casting initially left some confused, but based on the sneak peek, the actors are living up to the sexy pressure.

©Hulu



Lily James and Sebastian Stan

©Hulu



Lily James

While most people are only familiar with the main characters when it comes to the tape, the series also stars Parks and Recreations, Nick Offerman, playing “Milton Ingley,” prolific porn impresario. The one and only Seth Rogan will star as “Rand Gauthier,” a disgruntled former employee of the couple. Rogan is also a producer on the project. After Hulu shared the gorgeous photos of James and Stan, Rogan tweeted out his character‘s first look, admitting his co-stars “are a lot cooler” than he is.

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommypic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

Pam & Tommy was picked up in December and will track the relationship between the legends who got married less than a week after they met in 1995. After the tape was stolen from their home and distributed online they sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, andboth parties reached a settlement which allowed the tape to became public again.