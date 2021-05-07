Drake is launching a line of scented candles to make ‘your world so much better’

It’s lit! —literally and figuratively. Drake is finally releasing his much-awaited line of scented candles, and fans can start enjoying theirs as soon as this weekend. The rapper’s Better World Fragrance House candles will be available starting Sunday, May 9. If you live in New York City or Los Angeles, you can receive one for free just by ordering food from the Canadian’s favorite restaurants.

“Scent is extremely powerful. It can change your immediate surroundings and make your world so much better,” a voice off teases in an Instagram post.

While supplies last, New Yorkers and Angelinos just have to order food on Postmates from Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9, from STK (Uptown and Midtown), Tao (Uptown and Midtown), Lavo, and Nobu (Fifty Seven and Downtown). Also from Nice Guy, Craig‘s, BOA Steakhouse (West Hollywood and Santa Monica), Katana, TAO, Blue Ribbon Sushi, and Nobu (LA and Malibu).

Consumers are expected to receive one of these scents: Sweeter Tings described as “a nostalgic, comforting scent,” Williamsburg Sleepover, which according to the press release is “seduction in a candle, aka the scent of a vaxxed summer.” Muskoka (a cozy scent like Drake‘s turtlenecks) and Good Thoughts (a positive, floral scent) are also part of the collection.

As reported by Complex, Drake’s candle collection also comes with a musical recommendation. The star suggests burning his scents while listening to a Reggae album. “I suggest playing the album that inspired this whole project the first time you light one: Midnite – Live In Eugene,” he wrote according to the publication.

Despite the pandemic, Drake keeps himself busy, and his candle enterprise isn’t the only business venture he has been focusing on. The “God’s Plan” singer is joining the upcoming horror film Spiral as an executive producer with his company Forest Hill Entertainment.