Paulina Porizkova reveals her nude Vogue cover was completely unretouched

Paulina Porizkova wants everyone to know that when she stripped down for her nude Vogue Czechoslovakia cover, 40 years after she first graced the cover over the magazine, absolutely no Photoshop was involved.

The model proudly showed the world just how fit she looks at 56 years old, posing in nothing more than a sheer black bodysuit for the cover, leaving very little to the imagination. While a lot of people assumed the magazine used photo editing or filters to enhance Porizkova’s appearance, the star revealed that the image actually hadn’t been retouched at all.

“As soon as it came out, Twitter was like, ‘Well, fine, retouch [the photos] and then sure, they’ll look fine,’” Porizkova told Page Six. “It’s unretouched.”

“Exactly 40 years after my very first (German) Vogue cover at the age of sixteen, here is a new one. Full frontal nude, at 56, on Vogue CZ,” she wrote under the cover as she shared it with her Instagram followers.

“I’d really like to thank the brave folks at Vogue CZ (editor-in-chief @andreabehounkova and creative director @kralicek) for daring to do this - but most of all the incredible team behind this photo shoot,” she continued. “It’s Marie Tomanova’s @marietomanova first Vogue cover- so 👏🏻...I can’t wait to share the inside pages as well, this was one of the most fun and playful photos shoots I have done- possibly in my life.”

She went on to send a message to anyone who isn’t a fan of her posing nude, writing: “For you peeps who have a problem with the lack of coverup- you can peruse the pages fully dressed.😁”

Porizkova went on to post more photos from the magazine, admitting just how self conscious she’s always been about her legs. Luckily, she’s learned to embrace everything about herself, even the assets she hasn’t always loved.