Will Smith celebrated his younger brother and sister’s 50th birthday

We don’t always get to see celebrity siblings or parents, so when Will Smith posted a rare photo of his twin siblings to wish them a very happy birthday, we were so excited to see it.

The 52-year-old actor posted a sweet family photo of him and his siblings on Wednesday to wish his younger brother Harry and sister Ellen, a happy 50th birthday.

“My little brother & sister are 50 today! Damn,” Smith captioned the photo of him and his siblings all arm in arm smiling and posing for the camera. On the photo, Smith drew arrows pointing to his twin siblings and wrote, “Happy birthday Jokas.”

Posing along with Smith and his birthday twins were the actor’s older sister Pamela and younger half-sister Ashley Marie Pettway Smith.

The birthday girl also took to her Instagram to share her excitement about turning 50. “Yesssss!! Happy birthday to me!“ she captioned a photo of beautiful flowers, tagging her two brothers. ”This is how it’s going...I’m excited about the turn out. #50 and amazing!”