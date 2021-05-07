Will Smith celebrated his younger brother and sister’s 50th birthday

We don’t always get to see celebrity siblings or parents, so when Will Smith posted a rare photo of his twin siblings to wish them a very happy birthday, we were so excited to see it.
The 52-year-old actor posted a sweet family photo of him and his siblings on Wednesday to wish his younger brother Harry and sister Ellen, a happy 50th birthday.
“My little brother & sister are 50 today! Damn,” Smith captioned the photo of him and his siblings all arm in arm smiling and posing for the camera. On the photo, Smith drew arrows pointing to his twin siblings and wrote, “Happy birthday Jokas.”
Posing along with Smith and his birthday twins were the actor’s older sister Pamela and younger half-sister Ashley Marie Pettway Smith.
The birthday girl also took to her Instagram to share her excitement about turning 50. “Yesssss!! Happy birthday to me!“ she captioned a photo of beautiful flowers, tagging her two brothers. ”This is how it’s going...I’m excited about the turn out. #50 and amazing!”
The birthday boy did the same on his Instagram posting a photo of 5-0 balloons while on a boat. He said in his caption, “A little surprise 50th Bday boating!!! Thanks @willsmith for this wonderful outing and for always being there when I needed you most. I am so blessed to have reached this milestone.”
“I’m super excited about the second half of my life being full of love, light, family, and fun. I want all of you to join me in celebrating this year,” his caption continued.
Aside from celebrating his siblings’ birthday, Smith has also been in the news for posting about his pandemic body and how he’s in the worst shape of his life. Alongside a photo of him and wearing boxer shorts and a hoodie, he wrote “I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life.” The picture sparked headlines and inspired Smith to do a workout challenge on YouTube.