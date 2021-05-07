Megan Fox chats about her “rambunctious” sons with Kelly Clarkson

Megan Fox has not made a talk show appearance in a while but that changed this week when she appeared on the ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ on Thursday. The actress chatted about her three sons and what it is like being a mom to energetic little boys.

The 34-year-old has 8-year-old Noah Shannon, 7-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 4-year-old Journey River with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Fox and Green split two years ago after nine years of marriage.

She explained to Clarkson how chaotic her household is with three energetic boys. Clarkson, who is a mom to 6-year-old River Rose and 5-year-old Remington Alexander agreed that having youngsters can be very hectic.

“I don‘t know what it’s like to have a girl,” Fox said. “For me, it’s like UFC Fight Night all day, everyday.”

The actress also said that her sons use “forks as weapons” and that “We need to live in a padded cell for everyone to be safe.”

“They love each other. They‘re best friends, but the fighting is non-stop because they have so much energy and they’re so rambunctious that it’s just a melee” she said. ”My kids will pull out fists full of hair and be like, ’I got your hair, Noah!’”