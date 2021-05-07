Jessica Alba becomes the youngest Latina to land company on Wall Street

Jessica Alba is making history with her company!

The Hollywood star has become the youngest Latina to ever take a brand public, debuting strong on Wall Street and making $130 million as the co-founder of The Honest Company.

The actress and businesswoman took to Instagram to celebrate her incredible achievement, posting a clip of how she started her day, glamming herself up and getting ready to join the company executives at the New York Stock Exchange for the big initial public offering launch.

Jessica described the accomplishment as “pretty epic,” admitting it was an honor to be ringing the opening bell, surrounded by her team and family, as “this has been 9 years in the making.”

The Honest Company was founded by Jessica in 2011, specializing in eco-friendly beauty, including home and baby products.

Now the company is going further after being listed on the stock exchange, and earning a new valuation of $2.68 billion, with shares rising 44 per cent by the close of business.