Marisol Nichols is both an actress and an undercover agent - here’s how she does it all

After this experience, do you see yourself wanting to be in more thriller type films? It depends on the thriller and script. When I read the script, it read like ‘Se7en’ which I loved. It was a good script, it wasn’t a girl in her underwear running and screaming. It had some substance and depth. It had a story that wanted to find out what happened so for that reason, I would gladly be on board for anything as long as the script and storyline is there. The other fun part is that my role was originally written for a man. So I loved that I am doing it, it made me so happy!

I want to switch gears and learn more about your organization Foundation for a Slavery Free World. Can you tell me a bit about that? I mean it’s a very dark subject and it’s something that’s going on on a global basis. It’s so dark and so evil. Not a lot of people want to look at that, because it’s very understandably hard to swallow and hard to picture in your mind. Unfortunately I just couldn’t turn my mind off the more I learned about it and the stories that I heard, I couldn’t sleep as the mom of a daughter, as a female, and as a human being. I believe knowledge is power so I started digging and digging and meeting with so many organizations that tackle this from different areas including law enforcement and state departments. And congressman and senators all the way to the executive branch at the White House under Barack Obama and I just chased it and pulled the string until I knew so much about it that I could figure out a way to present this to the public in a way that wouldn’t overwhelm them or terrify them so much that they never wanted to hear more, that was my biggest goal. So I started doing events and I would invite my different co-stars that I’ve worked with and different celebrities and one thing led to another and then I was forming my own foundation.

You also go undercover with the FBI, correct? Yes, I was asked if I wanted to do an ops [operation.] The Navy SEALS came to my house and I went through hand combat training, hostage training, self-defense training, I then partnered with law enforcement and a crash course in law enforcement training. I realized that I’m really good at this. We’re able to capture more predators than without me there because not all law enforcement are actors and actresses and we’re able to infiltrate places where these guys could smell a cop 10 miles away. I’m not a cop, I don’t look like an undercover agent. It works and every time I sort of do this, I scare the crap out of myself when I put myself in these situations. Every time we rescue someone, every time we jail a predator, it’s all worth it.