Marisol Nichols is both an actress and an undercover agent - here’s how she does it all

Marisol Nichols is a multifaceted person - personally, she’s a mom to a 13-year-old teen girl. Professionally, she’s a star on the hit CW series ‘Riverdale,’ she’s starring in the new thriller movie ‘Spiral’ alongside Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, which is coming out next week.
In addition to all of that, the 47-year-old has been working undercover alongside the FBI to take down sex traffickers and has even started her own non-profit organization called Foundation for a Slavery Free World, where she is working to eradicate all of forms of modern day slavery. Nichols’ undercover efforts have gained so much attention that soon there is going to be a scripted show about it. Talk about a real life superhero!
HOLA! USA had the opportunity to chat with Nichols about her experience working on ‘Riverdale’ during quarantine, what her culture means to her, and the nitty gritty details of the work she has been doing with her non-profit.