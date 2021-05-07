Marisol Nichols cover photo

Special Feature

Marisol Nichols is both an actress and an undercover agent - here’s how she does it all

The actress spoke with HOLA! USA about her new thriller movie and her non-profit organization work.

Marisol Nichols is a multifaceted person - personally, she’s a mom to a 13-year-old teen girl. Professionally, she’s a star on the hit CW series ‘Riverdale,’ she’s starring in the new thriller movie ‘Spiral’ alongside Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, which is coming out next week.

In addition to all of that, the 47-year-old has been working undercover alongside the FBI to take down sex traffickers and has even started her own non-profit organization called Foundation for a Slavery Free World, where she is working to eradicate all of forms of modern day slavery. Nichols’ undercover efforts have gained so much attention that soon there is going to be a scripted show about it. Talk about a real life superhero!

HOLA! USA had the opportunity to chat with Nichols about her experience working on ‘Riverdale’ during quarantine, what her culture means to her, and the nitty gritty details of the work she has been doing with her non-profit.

How have you been holding up during this bizarre time?
What kind of impact has your culture had on you growing up?
Marisol Nichols special feature©GettyImages
Marisol Nichols is a multifaceted person.
‘Riverdale’ is one of the most popular shows on TV right now! How was filming the show in the midst of quarantine?
In addition to ‘Riverdale,’ you are starring in the new thriller film, ‘Spiral’ which is coming out this month. What was the experience like making this film?
RIVERDALE CAST©GettyImages
The cast of ‘Riverdale.’
After this experience, do you see yourself wanting to be in more thriller type films?
I want to switch gears and learn more about your organization Foundation for a Slavery Free World. Can you tell me a bit about that?
You also go undercover with the FBI, correct?
You’re going to be producing a show based on these undercover efforts, how did that happen?
Actress Marisol Nichols©John Russo
Marisol Nichols is doing really great work with her non-profit.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more