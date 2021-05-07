Jessica Alba celebrates Honest Company Nasdaq debut

Jessica Alba turned 40 on April 28 and just got a huge present from the stock market. It was revealed Tuesday, May 5th, 2021 that The Honest Company made its Wall Street debut with shares rising nearly 44% and is now valued at $2.68 billion, per Yahoo. According to the outlet, Alba holds more than 5.6 million shares of the company, including 1.4 million stock options. After the big news, she shared a video of her “pretty epic” morning routine before the IPO at Nasdaq. Celebrities like Ayesha Curry and January Jones congratulated her in the comments.

Alba will reportedly receive a one-time $2.6 million dividend, and the businesswoman signed a new employment agreement April 26 with the company, which includes a $700,000 base salary beginning in 2022, an annual cash bonus worth up to $500,000, and annual restricted stock units valued at $1.5 million, rising to $3 million in 2024. The next day she was seen walking through mid-city in New York City looking the rich boss she is.

After the IPO, Alba told Fortunes she’s been thinking about money movies since she was 12, “I come from a pretty blue-collar kind of working-class family. And it mattered when I worked. So I was strategic, pretty much since I was 12 years old.” She said the transition from acting to entrepreneurship felt “natural,” and with the help of her husband Cash Warren, they were both able to maintain businesses and take care of their kids. “My husband is a father of three kids, and he also has a business. And we share the responsibility of raising our kids and also running our businesses and being there for each other.” She told Fortune.