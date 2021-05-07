Jessica Simpson is walking on sunshine with makeup-free selfies

The sun was shining Thursday morning and Jessica Simpson decided to multi-task by snapping some selfies while she soaked up some Vitamin D. The 40-year-old actress looked carefree, happy and better than most people do when they wake up. She captioned an Instagram post of the selfie, “Sunny kinda mornin.’” Fans complimented Jessica in the comments and praised her for sharing a “real” picture. One wrote, “thank you for being so real!!! Still gorgeous without all the makeup!” Another woman said, “So naturally beautiful!!!! You are such an amazing example for women our age” Unfortunately, she had some haters too.
The actress also posted another beautiful makeup-up free selfie on her story and added, “Rise and Shine.”
As unproblematic that Jessica has been over the years, she was still a victim of hate by trolls on the internet. Since people hold celebrities at a higher and impossible standard when it comes to aging and beauty, there was plenty of strangers commenting that she didn’t look “the same as before” and didn’t look “natural.”
Fans starting replying to the haters directly and shamed them for bullying her. One person wrote, “I’m appalled at the rudeness of humans! If you don‘t like her smile, move along. She is sharing a happy moment with us. If you can’t be happy in her shared movement MOVE ALONG!!! Why can’t we just cheer each other in and be encouraging with such comments as go, girl! Soak up those sun rays!” Another added, “Stop hating on her. If that‘s all some of you are going to do then unfollow her. She doesn’t need it. She’s human just like the rest of us. You need to grow up and stop picking at every little thing you see that YOU think is wrong with her. She’s perfectly fine. I pray that your daughters don’t get picked on for their looks and everything. Move on and stop commenting hateful things is easy.”
Haters aside, Jessica has been busy promoting her memoir “OPEN BOOK,“ Amazon partnership, and spending time with her beautiful family. Her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson just turned 9 on May 1st and the mama shared a photo with the birthday girl, husband, Eric Johnson, and their son Ace Knute Johnson. The proud mama calling the 9-year-old, “prayerful, nurturing, intuitive beyond belief, hilarious, honest, a lover of horses and every animal on the planet, empathetic, wise beyond her years, thoughtful, strong, beautiful, hardworking, creative, and observant.”