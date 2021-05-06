Madonna pays emotional tribute to her long-time friend Nick Kamen

Madonna pays tribute to her protege Nick Kamen, following the announcement of the death of the singer and British model.

The 62-year-old Queen of Pop revealed she is completely heartbroken and wants to celebrate the life of the 80’s icon, who became a total success after being featured in a 1985 Levi‘s 501 jeans commercial.

Nick would later record the hit song Each Time You Break My Heart included in his 1987 debut studio album, which Madonna co-wrote.

The singer took to Instagram to post a series of photos with Nick, reminiscing about their time together.

She captioned the post, “It‘s heartbreaking to know you are gone. You were always such a kind sweet human and you suffered too much. Hope you are happier wherever you are Nick Kamen.”

Nick’s music career was launched with the help of the Material Girl who confessed during a BBC radio interview in 1986 that she had been prompted to contact him after hearing his “beautiful voice,” even singing backing vocals on her track and mentoring him.

The icon died at the age of 59 and it was her sister Denise Kent, who revealed how he endured a secret cancer battle, explaining that “he gave it everything and was in and out of hospital. He never gave up and put up such a good fight. It has been four years.“