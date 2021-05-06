Mark Wahlberg honors his late mom Alma for her 79th birthday

Mark Wahlberg is honoring his late mother’s birthday by sharing a touching photo of them together.

On Thursday, May 6, the Daddy’s Home actor uploaded the sweet photo onto Instagram for Alma Wahlberg’s 79th birthday, which comes just a few weeks after the Wahlberg family matriarch died following a battle with dementia.

“Happy birthday mommy❤️,” the 49-year-old wrote alongside the picture of him sitting next to his mother.

Mark’s brother, New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg, previously revealed that their mother--who was also a star of the family’s A&E series Wahlburgers--was suffering from dementia during the final stage of her life.

“For Alma 🙏🏼🕊❤️ I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman,” Donnie wrote on Instagram under a two-minute video tribute. “My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am.”

He continued, “Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained. She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times.”

“That was Alma — mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel,” Donnie wrote. “She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else. She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else’s butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong.”