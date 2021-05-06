Dayanara Torres, the guest of honor at Victoria La Mala’s album release party

Victoria La Mala celebrated ‘Cinco de Mayo’ in the most fun way: with an album release party! This is the singer’s first EP entitled ‘Soy Mala.’ The beautiful and talented Mexican singer invited HOLA! USA to join her in this stellar moment. Thank you for having us Mala!

The party was held at General Admission and her ‘Mira Quién Baila’ colleague, the always beautiful Dayanara Torres, was the guest of honor. Torres dazzled in a blue dress and did not hesitate for a second to accompany her friend in such an important professional debut.





Dayanara Torres looks amazing in blue

Amongst the celebrities were the talented Lupita Infante, who sang at Victoria‘s wedding, a wedding that we had the pleasure of sharing exclusively to our HOLA! USA readers.