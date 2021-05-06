Dayanara Torres, the guest of honor at Victoria La Mala’s album release party

Victoria La Mala celebrated ‘Cinco de Mayo’ in the most fun way: with an album release party! This is the singer’s first EP entitled ‘Soy Mala.’ The beautiful and talented Mexican singer invited HOLA! USA to join her in this stellar moment. Thank you for having us Mala!
The party was held at General Admission and her ‘Mira Quién Baila’ colleague, the always beautiful Dayanara Torres, was the guest of honor. Torres dazzled in a blue dress and did not hesitate for a second to accompany her friend in such an important professional debut.
Amongst the celebrities were the talented Lupita Infante, who sang at Victoria‘s wedding, a wedding that we had the pleasure of sharing exclusively to our HOLA! USA readers.
For her first album, Victoria La Mala surprised fans with the music video for one of the most anticipated collaborations from this production: “Sexo Débil (TNMDQH)” featuring none other than Chiquis Rivera. Rivera could not attend due to professional commitments that kept him in Miami, but his brother did attend.
Jimmy Humilde, composer Claudia Brant and other influencers including RaqC Alannized, and Christian Garcia also attended the party.
Victoria La Mala is changing the perception of traditional Mexican music, transforming the regional Mexican genre with an impressive vocal range and a lot of Hip-Hop swagger.
“I am so excited to finally be sharing this EP with the world. After working nonstop for some time making sure I got the right songs and the right collaborations, I know there’s something for everyone in ‘Soy Mala.’ You will finally learn the story behind the name ‘Victoria La Mala’ as this production will take you through the different phases that made me ‘Mala.’” Victoria La Mala said.
In 2015, Victoria made her debut in the US by landing on Billboard’s first Latin Artist to Watch article as the only female and the only artist in her genre. Throughout her career, Victoria has also been nominated for Premios Juventud and her songs have been on Billboard’s Top 40. She opened multiple times for Romeo Santos’s “Golden Tour” in 2018, and she was one of the celebrity participants on Univision’s popular dancing competition, “Mira Quien Baila.”
After successful singles and collaborations with renowned artists such as Flor de Toloache, LIL Mexico, MC Davo, Kap G, Young Hollywood, Chris Perez and Joe Ojeda to name a few, Victoria La Mala is ready to release her first EP “Soy Mala,” positioning herself as the ultimate genre-bending diva, blending the traditional Mexican regional genre with Hip-Hop and pop flavors.
¡Éxito Victoria!