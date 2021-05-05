Basketball star in the making! Drake’s son could be the next LeBron James

It’s never too early to start training LeBron James’s possible replacement. Drake is making sure his 3-year-old son Adonis learns all the required skills and techniques to become a basketball star. The rapper took social media to share a gym session with the toddler and how he scores a basket with no problem.

In the clip, shared on Drake’s Instagram Story, Adonis is seen wearing a blue sweatsuit and white and blue sneakers. The fit also perfectly matches his basketball. We can also listen to the “God’s plan” singer cheering on the sport’s rising star in the video.

The training session later continued with Drake showing to Adonis clips of LeBron James’ top plays. While the Canadian tried to capture both angles, the toddler focused on the NBA player as if he imagined that it was him on the court. “Oh my gosh,” Adonis says while looking at his father.

James reacted to the adorable video, giving it a stamp of approval. “Nephew 🔒 the hell in!! Yessir!!” he wrote.

“U have to see your vision before going after it. He’s ready to be GREAT!💯” wrote NBA Shooting Coach Chris Matthews—aka Lethal Shooter. More people jumped to the comments sections agreeing that Adonis is next in line. “Student of the game... He’s next up🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Respectfully,” a person said. “Don Don already going to be a young legend,” a fan added.