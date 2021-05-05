Bad Bunny covers W Magazine’s music issue and delivers hilarious ASMR attempt

Bad Bunny is one of the cover star’s for W Magazine’s Music Issue.

In his recent interview with the publication, the Puerto Rican superstar talks about bringing reggaeton to the world, winning a “gringo Grammy,” and his nascent wrestling career.

On his recent win at the Grammy awards, the singer talked about how special it was to “be able to achieve my dreams simply by doing what I love.” He continued, “That they give me an award for doing what I love—it’s like, okay, give it to me.”

“It was one of the more beautiful moments in my career,” he said about. the award. “The recognition of an album that, for me, is very special, and which I consider one of the best albums in the latest era of reggaeton and the Latin genre.”

When asked if singing and speaking in Spanish was a political choice, however, Bad Bunny said no.

“I’m simply being myself,” he explained. “I think we’ve already proven that music is a universal language. You have people from all parts of the world singing songs in Spanish. We don’t have to sing in English anymore to cross over.”