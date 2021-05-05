Menudo former band members say their last goodbye to Ray Reyes in Puerto Rico

After the unexpected death of Ray Reyes, on April 30, his friends and family gathered for his funeral in Puerto Rico. As expected, several Menudo ex-members gathered at the Boulevard Memorial Funeral Home, located at 2800 Dos Palmas Ave., Levittown, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.

According to the Dallas News, the last goodbye to Ray, held on May 4, was attended by René Farrait, Johnny Lozada, Fernando Sallaberry, Ricky Meléndez, Miguel Cancel, Robert Avellanet, and Robi Draco Rosa.

©Raül Reyes GALLERY



The singer died at the age of 51 due to a sudden heart attack

According to the reports of the media mentioned above, the remains of Ray Reyes were cremated, and fans were able to attend his funeral following the appropriate measures for the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the last goodbye to the former Menudo, there were some exceptional moments, such as the performance of Raúl, Ray’s brother, who sang “Si tú no estás,” one of the great successes of Menudo’s time. In addition to this act, the Puerto Rican singer and artist Glenn Monroig paid him a small tribute.

“Miguel, René, and Johnny came from Miami, Robert Avellanet came from California, and Ralphy Rodríguez from North Carolina. Here (in Puerto Rico) is Ricky Meléndez. It was a celebration of Ray‘s life; he wanted togetherness; this was the moment to come together, to give each other love and celebrate,” Raúl told Dallas News. “This was one of Ray’s dreams, to put them back together, and here he achieved it,” he added.

On his Instagram profile, Johnny Lozada shared a photo with all the members, who, despite mourning the loss of their dear friend, were happy to be all together again celebrating the life of Ray Reyes. The postcard also shows Marcos, 24, Ray‘s eldest son. “What a combo 😎 @ jlvn1161 @rickymelendezofficial @robertavellanet @miguelcanceloficial @renefarrait #marcosreyes #hectorcarreras.”