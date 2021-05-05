Heidi Klum reveals she was pregnant during 2003 Victoria’s Secret fashion show

To celebrate her daughter Leni’s 17th birthday, Heidi Klum is taking a walk down the memory lane and revealing some surprising secrets about her modeling career.

The 47-year-old posted to Instagram post in celebration of her daughter’s birthday on Tuesday, also revealing that she actually walked the Victoria’s Secret runway while pregnant with her eldest daughter--but you’d never be able to tell from the photos.

Klum uploaded a video from the 2003 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which featured Heidi wearing the lingerie label’s “Very Sexy” Fantasy Bra. In her caption, the mother of four wrote, “I am not alone walking down that catwalk here,” going on to say that she was actually four months pregnant with Leni in the video.

“If I look close enough then I can see you bumping right along at 4 months @LeniKlum,” she wrote. “I loved you before you were born, and I will love you long after I close my eyes forever. ❤️❤️❤️”

Heidi Klum gave birth to her eldest daughter in May 2004, right after her split from Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Just a few years later, in December 2009, Leni was adopted by Klum’s now-ex-husband, Seal. Klum married Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz in July 2019.

Now, 17 years later, Klum isn’t the only one walking the runway as her daughter is diving into a modeling career of her own.

Earlier this year, Heidi opened up to PEOPLE about her daughter‘s blossoming modeling career, raving about the fact that Leni has “been doing fantastic. She’s been wanting to model for quite some time.”