This might be the last time we see Kim Kardashian’s iconic crying face on KUWTK

The final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is in full swing, and on Thursday, May 6‘s all-new episode, fans of the show will be able to see Kim Kardashian’s iconic crying face one more time. In the clip, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim ask the filming crew to meet and proceed to inform them that they’ve decided to end the show.

“Because we love you guys all so much, and it’s almost like ripping off a Band-Aid,” Jenner says with teary eyes. “We just wanted to tell you in person that we won’t be going forward with filming the show anymore,” she added, calling the decision “excruciating.”

“This journey’s been the most incredible thing that we’ve ever done,” she adds. “And we can’t even express the appreciation that we have for you along the way.”

Khloé also shares some words during the emotional moment, describing the crew as her “second family” and recalling all the moments they were by her side, including the not-so-happy ones. “I know we‘re all really, really grateful. And when it’s happy, it’s happy. But when people are there for you when life f--king sucks, that’s what matters,” she said. “From divorces to transitions to literally my vagina out while my baby was being born, the list goes on and on and on,” she says during the confessional. ”I have such a security blanket in these people. And, you know, to not have that anymore, it’s a big thing.”

Kourtney, who has been blamed multiple times for being the main reason why the show is ending, said that she is “so grateful” for everyone. ”I have learned so much, and I don’t have any regrets,” she states. “I just hope everyone understands our decision.”

Later, Kim proceeded to thank the filming crew and bless fanatics with her unparalleled crying face. “I just want you guys to know like how much we really appreciate you guys, each and every one of you,” she expresses, “For spending time away from your families to be with our crazy family.”

