Miley Cyrus put on her sparkly party pants to promote her upcoming SNL performance

We love seeing the different outfits Miley Cyrus pops up in whether she’s on stage performing or posing in a photo for Instagram. Now, the 28-year-old is seen wearing some party pants to promote her upcoming performance and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s hosting for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode.

In a recent Instagram picture Cyrus posted, the singer is wearing a simple white tank top and sparkly see-through flared pants with black underwear underneath. She accessorized with black latex gloves, a pair of oversized black Gucci sunglasses and a lot of jewelry. Posing with her hands on her hips, the 28-year-old’s blonde hair was styled in a mullet.

She captioned the photo, “Imma keep workin’ from dawn to dusk so I can keep buyin’ cars off @ElonMusk. 🚀☠️🪐 see you soon dude.”

It’s said that the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer will perform several of her hit songs for Saturday’s performance.

As Musk has been a controversial choice to host the famous show, Cyrus has received some criticism for appearing alongside him. By the looks of these Instagram photos, clearly Cyrus does what she wants and owns it.

Speaking of hosting SNL, the other day Musk tweeted that he’s looking for skit ideas for this weekend’s hosting gig. “Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?” he wrote.

Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

The responses Musk received was everything from people saying he should donate his money instead of hosting SNL, while others came up with quite creative ideas such as, “You’re on an episode of Under Cover Boss & you’re just wearing those cheap “Groucho glasses” with the built in nose & mustache. It’s very obviously you, yet no one recognizes you & are blown away when they realize you were the janitor at the Tesla store for the last 6 years.”