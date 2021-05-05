Adele uploads makeup-free photo and more rare flicks in honor of her 33rd birthday

Adele is celebrating her 33rd birthday by posting some rare, stunning photos of herself onto social media.

The star--who is known just as much for her beautiful singing voice as she is for being elusive--posted three pictures of herself in very different settings, showing just how much fun she’s been having in that last year of her life as she welcomes in another.

The first flick is a black and white portrait that shows the beauty with no makeup on, flashing a slight smile as she looks off to the side. She’s also showing off two of her tattoos, one of them being a planet and another that reads, “paradise.”

In the next slide, Adele looks like she’s having the time of her life while taking a dip, lifting her hands up to the sky and donning the hugest smile in front of a beautiful background.

The third picture shows an equally-happy star, with the 33-year-old wearing a flowy tie-dye dress as she twirls around the house. Her long hair and big hoop earrings complete the look, with Adele looking like the embodiment of carefree living.

This marks the singer’s first Instagram post since January, which was a celebration in honor of her second studio album, 21. This year marks the 10 year anniversary of the beloved project, which won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

“Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend!” she wrote under a photo of the album cover. “It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x.”