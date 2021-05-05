Bill and Melinda Gates’ daughter breaks silence on parents’ painful divorce

Jennifer Gates is revealing how hard her parents’ divorce has been, following their announcement after 27 years of marriage.

Loading the player...

The eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates who is a medical student and animal lover, took to Instagram to share some of her thoughts, describing the situation as challenging and asking everyone to respect their privacy.

Jennifer started by admitting that by now many of her followers had heard the news of the separation, confessing It‘s been a challenging stretch of time for her whole family.

“I‘m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so,” she shared.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur says she doesn’t want to “personally comment further on anything around the separation,” but she says she is incredibly grateful with everyone’s kind words and support, adding that the sweet messages mean the world to her.

The former power couple stated that they no longer believe they can grow together as a couple, and following ”a great deal of thought” and a lot of work on their relationship, they decided to end their marriage.