Katie Holmes was seen out with a male friend instead of her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Whether it’s with her daughter Suri Cruise or boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr., Katie Holmes is one who is always out and about walking the streets of New York City. However, recently the actress has been photographed several times out in her neighborhood without Vitolo, making people wonder if the two have broken up or are taking some time apart.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes dressed in shorts and Uggs earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old was seen in SoHo with a male friend wearing navy shorts, a button down shirt, a bucket hat, Uggs slippers, and a black and white printed bag on her shoulder. Reportedly, the actress is busy filming a new movie and has been sporadically popping up in New York City as of lately.

As a result, according to US Weekly, Holmes and her chef boyfriend are in fact taking some time apart. A source told the magazine, “They’ve agreed to give each other space. They both have a lot of commitments piling up.” Even when the 42-year-old was celebrating her daughter’s 15th birthday, Vitolo was nowhere to be found.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes out in NYC on Tuesday.

“Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life — she’s a single mom, her daughter always comes first and things were moving very fast,” a source said to Page Six.

The couple first met back in September and have been inseparable ever since. Time will only tell if the two are going to stay together or not.