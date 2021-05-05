Beyoncé and Jay-Z look incredibly stylish posing with their three children

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are known for being a very private couple, so when they post a family photo we can’t help but to notice how much 9-year-old Blue Ivy and their 3-year old twins Rumi and Sir Carter have grown.

Casually photographed by Beyoncé’s hairstylist Neal Farinah, the stars look absolutely stunning dressed in black and white matching outfits.

The singer is posing next to Blue Ivy, wearing high heels and high waist pants, matching perfectly with her black shades and sparkling earrings, while the young Grammy winner is smiling, wearing chic black boots that compliment her skirt and blazer.

Jay Z is also smiling and looking fresh with a black suit and white shoes, holding hands with the twins that look adorable and elegant.

Beyoncé literally sang proud family into existence pic.twitter.com/F8lEbqjYJ8 — oni (@__Onixivy_) May 3, 2021

Fans of the celebrity family loved the photo and even compared it with the 2001 animated sitcom The Proud Family.

The last time we got to see a family moment was on January 1, when Beyoncé celebrated New Year’s Day with a beautiful Instagram video that showed a similar photo at the end, with the message “happy holidays.”