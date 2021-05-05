Vanessa Hudgens showed off her abs while leaving the gym with her BFF

Vanessa Hudgens not only looks incredible in a bikini but she certainly works hard for her physique. The 32-year-old has often posted photos and videos of her working out to her Instagram page. More recently, the actress was seen leaving the celeb-filled Dogpound gym in West Hollywood on Tuesday with friend, singer GG Magree.

©GrosbyGroup



Vanessa Hudgens was all smiles when leaving the gym on Tuesday.

The duo was seen walking arm in arm with big smiles across their faces. For her workout, the ‘Spring Breakers’ actress wore a black sports bra under a black cardigan, high waisted black biker shorts, white socks, and white sneakers. She wore her hair in a low bun and accessorized with gold hoops, a necklace, a subtle gold body chain, and a $2,800 Bottega Veneta padded bag over her shoulder, according to the Daily Mail.

©GrosbyGroup



The actress showed off her abs in her workout outfit.

Magree wore a multicolored long sleeve shirt paired with black biker shorts and white sneakers. She wore her blonde hair in a low ponytail and wore sunglasses on her face.

Hudgens and Magree have been reportedly friends for a long time as the singer was just in Joshua Tree with Hudgens to celebrate her latest business venture, a cactus water line called Cali Water.