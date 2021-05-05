Happy Birthday to Vanessa Bryant! A symbol of strength

Losing your partner and the father of your kids is one of the most difficult things a person can endure. Add losing your child at the same time, and it becomes an avalanche of darkness that some have a very hard time overcoming. Being strong enough to continue for your family is not only admirable, it is a symbol of strength and resilience.

Vanessa Bryant is a role model to all moms who have had unfortunate sadness brought upon them. She showed her daughters that you have to be strong, and today as she turns 39, we honor this amazing mom that works hard to give herself and her daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri a fulfilling and loving life. Not to mention she’s beautiful and appears to have lots of fun with the kids. :)

Here is one of our favorite IG photos that show this mom’s beauty and strength. She always keeps going, one day at a time, never giving up and accepting help and support from friends and family.

After the tragic event, Vanessa not only took over managing Granity Studios, Kobe’s multimedia content company, but she also relaunched her husband’s charitable non-profit as Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Vanessa is dedicated to continuing the legacy and mission to empower underserved female athletes, a vision that both Kobe and Gianna’s (Gigi) felt strongly about. This is a mom that sets a great example for her daughters in every way, fierce in business and in making a difference in peoples’ lives.