George Clooney announces vacation giveaway that includes lunch with him and Amal with hilarious sketch

George Clooney is putting his comedy skills to good use. On Tuesday, May 4th Omaze posted a hilarious sketch about what it’s like to live with Clooney who is dubbed the “World‘s Worst Pandemic Roommate.” At the start of the sketch, George explains they are offering one sweepstakes winner an all-expense-paid trip to Italy to hang out with him and his wife Amal Clooney. Once the pandemic is finally over, it includes airfare and four-star hotel accommodations for themselves and a friend. Even more, the vacation includes an intimate lunch with George and Amal at their Lake Como home, per E!.

In the parody video, George shows how a “lifelong friendship” blossomed between him and a “random guy” after they got “stuck” living together for most of last year. According to George, now they’re “basically best friends.”

The hilarious video cuts to the “random guy” named Byron who answers the question “Do I recommend hanging out with George Clooney?” With a hard ”No. I do not.” Byron went on to explain that when Clooney swung by his house to purchase something off Craigslist but the “stay at home order hit” and “he never left.” “Moral of the story is, don’t use Craigslist,” Byron says. Turns out George was there to purchase a $7 Batman action figure. “At first I told myself not to worry. You know, celebrities are just people, too. I guess I forgot how strange people can be.”

Cut to George standing in his “room” that is covered in Brad Pitt posters and memorabilia. As he delicately holds a pillow with Pitt’s face on it he tells Byron that his Amal wanted it out. “Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away? I‘m not throwing this out. No way, man. No, thank you.” George chuckles as he thanks Byron for letting, he and Brad share his space. George doesn’t do the best job at sharing though and takes up hours in the only bathroom he’s made his “dressing room.”

While many would love to watch one of George’s iconic movies with the actor, Byron is over it. “You‘d think movie nights with a critically claimed actor/filmmaker would be cool, right?” As George suggests “Oceans Eleven” Byron exclaims “Man, we’ve seen Ocean’s Eleven like 22 times” before agreeing to it once he recommends “Batman and Robin.”

Despite everything, Byron explains “that wasn‘t even the weirdest part about it” before another hilarious montage about Clooney’s obsession with Pitt. As the roomies sit on the couch eating popcorn one of Pitt’s scenes is on the screen as Clooney yells “Look at him. He’s so good” before saying he believes Pitt is a better actor than him. “Brad man, It’s just like he walks on screen… and wow.” But the mayhem doest stop there, George photobombs Byron’s Zoom meetings and pranks him with a life-size cutout of Pitt. It all led up to Byron telling George “to get the f*** out.” Watch the hilarious sketch below.