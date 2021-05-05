Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah is engaged and has a massive ring to prove it

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have a wedding to help plan. On Tuesday, May 4, the official “Star Wars” holiday their 27-year-old daughter Tallulah Willis announced that she is engaged to Dillon Buss. The actress has been dating the filmmaker for a year and the heartfelt engagement has her family proud. It looked like Buss kept the engagement simple and proposed on the front lawn of what could be their home but Tallulah didn’t need a flashmob to know her answer. In a series of photos documenting the happy moment, she jumps happily into his arms with their adorable pooch nearby. The famous celebrity daughter captioned the post, “with absolute most certainty.“

As far as engagement ring sizes, Tallulah’s is massive and she looked more than happy with his selection. The model shared a video showing off her giant rock with the caption, “HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I’m FIANCÉNCHED.” One user commented, “Shaking under the weight of those karats.”

Her man celebrated on his own profile with an adorable tribute to his future bride. He captioned the post, “I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend.” The Star Wars fan gave intel as to why he chose a random Tuesday with the hashtag #maythefourthbewithus.