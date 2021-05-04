Rebel Wilson reveals ‘bad news’ amid fertility struggles

Rebel Wilson has been extremely open about her health journey during the last couple of months, always updating her fans and followers every step of the way.

Loading the player...

Now the 41-year-old actress is revealing her struggles with fertility, after she received some “bad news” regarding her medical health.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to explain why she is having a hard time, admitting that she “didn’t have anyone to share it with,” but she still wanted to be open about it, especially to show support to other women that are going through similar experiences.

“To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” she shared.

Although the actress didn’t mention anything specific, she declared that the universe works in mysterious ways and “sometimes it all doesn’t make sense,” but she hopes there’s “a light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

Following her Instagram post, Rebel received a lot of support from her fans and celebrity friends, including Sharon Stone who commented “Been there repeatedly, there is good news I have three beautiful sons,” and Jillian Bell who wrote, “Sending you love Rebel.”

The comedian updated her post after she noticed the amount of support, confessing that she woke up the next morning and read through everyone’s kind messages and stories about their journeys.

“I can’t tell you how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today. Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place. So thank you everyone,” Rebel wrote.