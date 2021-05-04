Christian Serratos is hoping to make people cry while watching the second part of ‘Selena: The Series’

If you aren’t crying, Christian Serratos isn’t happy. In a recent interview with Elle magazine, the actress revealed that she hopes to make people cry while watching the second part of Selena: The Series.

“I’m very sinister,” she explains, laughing, according to the publication. “But that’s kind of how I gauge at work if what I did was compelling. I know it’s really good if Hiromi [Kamata, who directed several episodes of both Parts 1 and 2] is crying. That’s always the goal: Make the director cry.”

According to the actress, Selena Quintanilla had an impact on her life. “I grew up admiring her, dreaming about whether I [would] ever have the opportunity to meet her or play her, just wanting to feel connected to her in some way,” she explains. “Even though [her story] is a tragedy, it was a joy to play her. I think the most poignant thing about the second part of the series is that we focused on the light that she was. Not how her life ended.”

Serratos says that one of the things she has in common with Quintanilla is how she spends her career touring and traveling with her family. “Usually we move in a pack—my husband [David Boyd, frontman man for the band New Politics] and Wolfie [her four-year-old daughter] and I go everywhere together.”

“Wolfie is my best buddy,” Serratos says about her daughter. “She’s been on The Walking Dead set with me since she was born. We have great pictures of her sitting on top of a pile of fake dead bodies and stuff.”

When it comes to motherhood, the actress told the publication she always knew how she wanted to raise her children. “I worry about sounding like an a**hole, but I kind of knew exactly what it was going to be like to be a parent,” she said. “Even the tantrums don’t really bother me because I’m like, This is what it is, you knew what this was [going to be like]. My goal is to keep her safe and make sure she’s not a d*ck.”

Selena: The Series season two is premiering in Netflix on May 4. “Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla’s journey through the Tejano music world continues,” the brief reads. “Learning how to handle her newfound success, Selena struggles to balance family, love, and a burgeoning career.”

According to the streaming service, the second part of Selena: The Series includes nine episodes and will chronicle “the once-in-a-generation performer’s journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame.”