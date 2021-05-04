Joe Jonas talks about his daughter with Sophie Turner and his favorite moments as a dad

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner keep their personal lives very private; however, lately, the pair have been sharing bits and pieces. Recently, the singer appeared on CBS This Morning to talk about his new “Helping Hands” campaign and discuss other topics, including fatherhood and how he is dealing with quarantine.

“It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family is time I don’t think I’ll get back,” he told Gayle King. “I’m so thankful and grateful.”

When asked about how his daughter Willa looks like, he said she is “gorgeous.” According to Jonas, he also appreciates taking naps when possible. “Naps are nice. All around,” he said, joking.

Turner and Jonas welcomed their first child in the summer of 2020. “They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands-on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie,” an insider revealed to E! News following the birth of Willa. According to the source, the two have been “so excited to be parents,” and they’ve ”been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off.” The insider went on to say, “Everyone is very excited for them.”

The pop star also shared details about the mental health foundation he and his wife are developing. “For us, it’s always been an important topic. As a couple, but also as entertainers,” he said. “We’ve noticed how much just in the last year and a half, it’s taken a toll on a lot of different people.”