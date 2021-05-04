Anna Faris ‘felt like her hand was forced’ in divorce from Chris Pratt

Anna Faris is opening up about the ups and downs of her previous marriages--including why they both ended in divorce.

The House Bunny actress talked to her guest, Rachel Bilson, on her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified, this week, where she opened up about her divorces from actors Ben Indra and Chris Pratt. Faris was first married to Indra from 2004 to 2008; She and Pratt were married from 2009 to 2017, with whom she shares an 8-year-old son, Jack.

As she transitioned into talking about the end of her relationships with both of her ex-husbands, Faris admitted that she has a different outlook on the splits now compared to how she actually felt at the time.

“For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have,” the 44-year-old said. “In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don’t think it was ever an independent decision.”

Later on in the podcast, Faris also talked to a caller who told her about ending her engagement, which lead to the host hinting that she feels like she should’ve done the same before actually getting married to the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

“I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did,” she reflected while talking to the called. “Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let’s just go through with it.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they were getting a divorce after eight years of marriage on August 6, 2017.

They posted a joint statement on Facebook, which read: “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”