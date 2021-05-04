Ray Reyes, former member of boy band Menudo, dies at 51

Ray Reyes, a former member of the boy band Menudo, has died at the age of 51.

According to reports from Telemundo, the singer suffered a massive heart attack, leading to his death on April 30. Ray’s brother, Raul Reyes, confirmed the news on Facebook on Friday, asking fans for privacy on behalf of the family.

“It is with great pain in my soul that I confirm the death of my beloved brother, Ray Reyes,” he wrote in Spanish alongside a set of photos from Ray’s life. “I beg you all for space as we navigate this situation and ask that you please pray for our family, especially my mother who is very delicate. I also ask that you never forget his legacy.”

He continued, “Now more than ever, we need to be united. Never stop expressing your love and affection for your fellow human beings.”

Queridos Amigos, Familiares y FANS Con un dolor enorme en mi alma les informo, que mi amado Hermano Ray Reyes...

Ray Reyes was born in New York City in 1970. Soon thereafter, he moved to Levittown, Puerto Rico, the same city he lived in as an adult and where he died.

The singer joined boy band Menudo in early 1983, shortly before the addition of Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa (then known as Robby Rosa). Just two years later, in 1985, he reportedly left the group due to a growth spurt, when he was replaced by Raymond Acevedo.

More than a decade later, in 1998, Reyes reunited with other former Menudo members to celebrate the group’s 15th anniversary. They came together once again in 2005 as El Reencuentro as part of a farewell tour that continued to perform until their eventual split a decade later. Reyes hit the stage as part of Menudo in 2016 and again in 2019.