Travis Barker once again declared his love for Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian seem to be madly in love. Every week it seems, we get to see how much these two are into one another. A few weeks ago we saw Barker post a series of photos of him and Kardashian for her 42nd birthday. Then last week, the Poosh founder posted a photo full of PDA of her in Barker’s arms kissing him while in Utah on a romantic getaway for her birthday. Now, the Blink-182 member resorted to twitter to continue declaring his love for Kardashian.

Earlier this week, Barker tweeted romantic lyrics from The Smiths’ 1986 song ‘There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.’ The 45-year-old tweeted a verse that read, “To die by your side, the pleasure, the privilege is mine.”

According to multiple sources, Barker is head over heels in love with Kardashian and the two are very happy with one another. The duo have been friends for years and they started dating back in December of last year.

“Travis adores Kourtney and makes every day special, especially her birthday. He has gone all out to shower her with love, affection, flowers and gifts,‘ a source close to the couple told E! News.”

“He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares. He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her,” the source continued.