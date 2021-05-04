Jennifer Lopez invited her mom onstage for special performance

Jennifer Lopez reunited with her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez during her latest performance for Global Citizen‘s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

The 51-year-old singer started celebrating Mother’s Day with the special performance, inviting Guadalupe onstage to sing a rendition of Jennifer’s childhood song Sweet Caroline.

JLo explained that when she was preparing her performance for the event, she remembered the song her mom used to always sing to her when she was a baby, and because she wasn’t able to be with her since the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the singer wanted to make the moment even more special.

She also shared that she didn‘t even get to spend Christmas with her mom, as it was the first time in her whole life, adding “We’ve been away too long, but she’s here with me tonight and she is vaccinated.”

The concert was filmed at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, with Jennifer wearing a sparkling pink bodysuit covered in long tassels, matching with the beautiful stage, adorned with flowers.

The star celebrated that the audience could be reunited in the same room, with the help of the organizers for the event, and stated that “while it‘s getting better for us, there are people all over the world, especially in Africa, India and in the Latin world who still need our help and our vaccines. That’s why we’re here tonight.“