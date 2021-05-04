Mark Wahlberg joked about his body after gaining 20 pounds in less than a month

Mark Wahlberg is known to be a beast in the gym. Not too long ago the actor was posting videos to Instagram of his 2:30 a.m. workout call time. However, now it seems that the 49-year-old has ditched his intense gym sessions and is eating a lot more than usual to gain weight.

On Monday, Wahlberg posted a side by side photo of himself from three weeks ago compared to now. The photo on the left showed the ‘Patriot’s Day’ actor sporting a six pack wearing boxing shorts and the picture on the right was of Wahlberg today after gaining 20 pounds. The actor captioned his photo saying, “From this 3 weeks ago, to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking.”

The reason for Wahlberg’s body change is the movie role he’s playing in an upcoming film by Mel Gibson’s girlfriend, Rosalind Ross. The actor told Jimmy Kimmel about the new film when he appeared on the late night talk show last week. “I‘m playing a guy who was a fighter—he was many things,” Wahlberg said.

“He was a fighter, he moved to L.A. to become an actor, he fell in love with a girl, he had an accident, he had an outer-body spiritual experience, he decided to become a priest. He died of a rare disease, IBM, but he had a big impact on a lot of people in a very short amount of time,” the 49-year-old continued.