Danny Trejo is bringing the Cinco de Mayo party to you: Watch now!

Danny Trejo is the life of the party. There’s a reason why the beloved performer has a whopping 400 plus acting credits to his name. In addition to his various talents, he exudes an infectious demeanor that radiates through the screen and, simply put, everyone wants to bask in it. Including major companies like Tostitos.

The 76-year-old legend’s latest collaborator is the iconic chip brand. If there was ever a match made in heaven, it’s most likely these two. Trejo and Tostitos united forces to help make this year’s Cinco de Mayo unforgettable for fans with a festive campaign called “5 Ways to Cinco.”

Fans can enter the 5 Ways to Cinco sweepstakes daily for chances to win festive Cinco de Mayo prizes like Trejo’s cookbook, limited edition SCOOPS!®-a-rita glasses, Bluetooth speakers and more. Best of all, Tostitos will grant an at-home virtual fiesta with Danny for one randomly-selected winner. Although the down-to-earth star says if you’re nearby he may just show up in person.

Trejo also discussed what it was like getting back on set to film a blockbuster commercial with the tasty brand. “The commercial I did with Tostitos was like a movie!” he exclaimed. Of course, Danny has many actual films coming up, too.

Watch our interview with Danny Trejo above to see him chat all things Tostitos, his new book TREJO, upcoming films and more!