Britney Spears calls out the ‘many documentaries’ that only focus on the negatives in her life

Britney Spears’ Instagram account posted an oddly edited video of her dancing in two different outfits on what looks like different days to call out the films being made about her life. The caption brought up the “many documentaries” released this year, calling them “hypocritical.” Depending on what side of the #FreeBritney movement you’re on, you will take the video as fact or use it as another reason for why the singer needs help. Despite the caption and edited video, her loyal fans aren’t buying it. One of the most liked comments reads, “Nah sis, do a video of you saying all of this and maybe I’ll buy it.”

The latest documentary surrounding the singer‘s life in BBC’s, “The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship” was released via their streaming service on May 1st. Like The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears” the film examines her 13 year long conservatorship.

Spears started the post with, “Geez” and explained, “2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS.” “So many documentaries about me this year with other people‘s takes on my life.” She said she was “deeply flattered” but called out the documentaries saying they were “hypocritical” for criticizing the media and then doing the same thing. Despite the “pretty tough times” in her life she added, “I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life ... I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life.”

Spears had more to say, writing she believed the “world is more interested in the negative” adding, “isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE.” The singer asked why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times from her life “from forever ago” then moved on to her dancing and goals. According to the caption, Spears has “so many trips” to look forward to this summer and she can’t wait to dance in different studios. She also hopes to build a miniature koi pond in the backyard because “it’s the little things you know.”