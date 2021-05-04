Ben Affleck sent a video to someone who unmatched him on a dating app explaining ‘it’s me’

While everyone is hoping that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting back together, one woman is reminiscing on what could have been. Nivine Jay who according to her TikTok profile, “Likes French Fries,” posted a video on May 3rd doing the “Waking Up In The Morning, Thinking About So Many Things” trend claiming that after matching with the Oscar winner on the app Raya, a private, membership-based application that was initially a dating app, he sent her personal video.

As noted by the multiple outlets reporting these allegations, Jay’﻿s story hasn’t been officially confirmed. However Jay’s first name, “Nivine” is certainly unique, and the man in the video who looks undeniably like Affleck can be heard clearly saying her name. At the start of the video Jay is looking at the camera with the text, “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake, so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram.” The video later cuts to the man saying, “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.” Straight into the camera of his phone. Jay captioned her post, “Sorry Ben” with the hashtags, “#raya, #benaffleck” and #dating.” You can watch the video here.

Affleck who was last linked to Ana de Armas made headlines this week after reports that he has visited Lopez “multiple times” since her split fromAlex Rodriguez. Just like A-Rod, Affleck and Lopez were once engaged. They called it off in 2004 but 17 years later, photos of Affleck leaving a white Escalade SUV that looks just like J.Lo’s has many lighting a white candle for the hopeful return of “Bennifer.” A source told Page Six, “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house.” The actor has allegedly visited Lopez three times since she returned from shooting her new film, “Shotgun Wedding,” in the Dominican Republic.