Carmen Electra: 90’s Icon of the week

Carmen Electra is one of the most iconic entertainers of our time. Electra, born Tara Leigh Patrick April 20, 1972, in Sharonville, Ohio to Harry Patrick and Patricia Leigh is known for her acting, modeling, singing, and personality. She made her breakthrough singing and met the only and only Prince after moving to Minneapolis. The legendary “Purple Rain” signer signed her to his record company and she officially took the name “Carmen Electra.” According to Billboard she once recalled, Prince telling her, “You‘re not a Tara. You’re not Tara. You’re Carmen.” Prince went on to produce Electra’s self-titled 1993 debut album.

A few years later in 1996, the stunning beauty took the world by storm when she was featured on Playboy as one of the first few to ever be featured nude. The feature helped her gain worldwide attention and she went on to host MTV’s Singled Out.

Once she arrived in the city of Angels, she starred in the comedy-horror American Vampire (1997) and landed the role people remember her most for Baywatch (1997-98). When Electra was making major movies in her career, she was forced to deal with the loss of her mother, who died of cancer in 1998. Two weeks later, her sister also passed away. At the time, she was dating NBA star, Dennis Rodman.

Electra and Rodman married the same year but the basketball player asked to annul the wedding just a few days later, stating he wasn’t of sound mind when it took place. Despite reconciling, they broke up later in 1999 but still couldnt keep their hands off each other as they were arrested in October on battery charges after they fighting at a hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. The charges were later dropped.

Despite the drama, Electra had a dream and was determined to follow through with her plans. She starred in several classic late 90’s and early 2000’s films like the Scary Movie series, Epic Movie, Date Movie, Meet the Spartans, Hot Tamale, and more. Electra later dated Dave Navorro who was the lead guitarist for Jane’s Addiction and they were married in November 2003. The time leading up to their wedding, ceremony, and reception was recorded for the 2004 reality show ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave.’ Electra filed for divorce on August 10, 2006, and it was finalized the following year.