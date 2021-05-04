Carmen Electra: 90’s Icon of the week

Carmen Electra is one of the most iconic entertainers of our time. Electra, born Tara Leigh Patrick April 20, 1972, in Sharonville, Ohio to Harry Patrick and Patricia Leigh is known for her acting, modeling, singing, and personality. She made her breakthrough singing and met the only and only Prince after moving to Minneapolis. The legendary “Purple Rain” signer signed her to his record company and she officially took the name “Carmen Electra.” According to Billboard she once recalled, Prince telling her, “You‘re not a Tara. You’re not Tara. You’re Carmen.” Prince went on to produce Electra’s self-titled 1993 debut album.
A few years later in 1996, the stunning beauty took the world by storm when she was featured on Playboy as one of the first few to ever be featured nude. The feature helped her gain worldwide attention and she went on to host MTV’s Singled Out.
Once she arrived in the city of Angels, she starred in the comedy-horror American Vampire (1997) and landed the role people remember her most for Baywatch (1997-98). When Electra was making major movies in her career, she was forced to deal with the loss of her mother, who died of cancer in 1998. Two weeks later, her sister also passed away. At the time, she was dating NBA star, Dennis Rodman.
Electra and Rodman married the same year but the basketball player asked to annul the wedding just a few days later, stating he wasn’t of sound mind when it took place. Despite reconciling, they broke up later in 1999 but still couldnt keep their hands off each other as they were arrested in October on battery charges after they fighting at a hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. The charges were later dropped.
Despite the drama, Electra had a dream and was determined to follow through with her plans. She starred in several classic late 90’s and early 2000’s films like the Scary Movie series, Epic Movie, Date Movie, Meet the Spartans, Hot Tamale, and more. Electra later dated Dave Navorro who was the lead guitarist for Jane’s Addiction and they were married in November 2003. The time leading up to their wedding, ceremony, and reception was recorded for the 2004 reality show ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave.’ Electra filed for divorce on August 10, 2006, and it was finalized the following year.
In 2007 she published her book “How to be sexy” and continued to be featured in television and video games as a pop culture icon. While everyone wanted to find love with Electra, in 2008 she was linked to Rob Patterson from the band Filter. Despite reports of an engagement, in 2012, she appeared as one of the celebrity bachelorettes on the TV dating show The Choice. Throughout this time, she never stopped working and starred in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, So You Think You Can Dance and more.
Decades later, Electra remains active on social media with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. At almost 50 she continues to blow her fans away with current photoshoots and epic throwbacks. She has also proven to be a true humanitarian and according to Look To the Stars, has supported, AIDS LIFE, Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Habitat For Humanity, Parkinson Society Maritime Region, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and more.